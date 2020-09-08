Illinois Route 97 shut down after car overturns during crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill,. (WCIA) — State troopers are the scene of a rollover crash on Illinois Route 97 in Sangamon County where they say at least one person is hurt.

It was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A single car has crashed at Route 97 and Bradfordton Road.

Illinois State Police say they have shut down the state highway from Bradfordton Road to Hazlett Road.

They ask that you take an alternative route of travel.

UPDATE: Troopers say first responders have cleared the scene and normal traffic patterns have resumed.