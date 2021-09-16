Illinois releases August employment statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday the state’s employment statistics for the month of August.

Based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, IDES found that the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 7.0 percent.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest over-the-month gains in employment with 5,800 jobs added. Manufacturing (3,900) and government (1,900) saw the second- and third-largest gains, respectively.

On the other hand, educational and health services saw the largest decline with 4,900 jobs lost, followed by trade, transportation and utilities (2,300) and other services (1,300).

Overall, the state added 5,000 new jobs in August and the number of unemployed Illinoisans decreased by 0.4 percent.

“The decreasing unemployment rate and continued job stabilization is encouraging in today’s report, especially as the state continues to monitor the increase of Covid-19 cases and the impact it may have on our communities, said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES continues to assist those looking to return to the workforce, matching employers with jobseekers and providing other reemployment services and training to those seeking assistance.”

Although this latest report demonstrates a positive trend, says Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), too many Illinoisans are still experiencing economic challenges.

“That’s why, under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we are redoubling our commitment to small business recovery, capital and workforce training assistance programs that will help our hardest hit communities and businesses get back on track,” Garcia said. “Together, these efforts will support our continued recovery, return more Illinoisans to work, and give our economy the boost it needs.”