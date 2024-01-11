CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –Jan. 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and several state leaders are bringing attention to a crime they believe is one of the most under-reported and under-identified.

“Here in Illinois, we are fighting to lift up our most vulnerable and protect all who are at risk of human trafficking,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “As we recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month, it is crucial for all of us to learn the warning signs of human trafficking and continue to prevent this heinous crime from impacting our communities. The State of Illinois will continue our work alongside our community partners to support investigations, uplift resources for survivors, and create a safer Illinois for all.”

Some common signs a person may be subject to human trafficking may include:

Disconnection from family, friends, and community or religious organization

A sudden or dramatic change in behavior

Being disoriented or confused, or signs of mental or physical abuse

Youth engaged in commercial sex acts

Fearful, timid, or submissive behavior

Students stop attending school

Indications the person is being denied food, water, sleep, or medical care

No freedom of movement where they live or where they go

Defers to someone they are with or appear to be controlled by another person

Unsuitable or unstable living conditions

Several state agencies including Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Illinois Department of Human Services all work with federal authorities to help crack down on human trafficking.

“It is imperative that all of us, whether you are a teacher, parent, case worker, know the signs of human trafficking,” Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith said. “Illinois DCFS is deeply committed to educating and training our staff and partners to ensure that people are aware that this horrible crime can happen in your neighborhood.”

State Police arrested 23 people suspects across the state in 2023 for attempting to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. They also trained or facilitated training for more than 1,000 officers and agents in human trafficking awareness and advanced investigative techniques related to human trafficking investigations.

“ISP is increasing its focus on trafficking, human trafficking as well and gun and drug trafficking, which often intersect,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “ISP human trafficking operations in 2023 resulted in numerous felony charges, including Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, and Traveling to Meet a Minor. We are in the process of training all ISP officers to recognize the behaviors and indications of child and human trafficking while on routine patrol and during complex criminal investigations.”

IDHS sponsors training on supporting survivors of human trafficking, as well as developing curriculum for the hospitality industry in partnership with State experts in human trafficking. They also help lead a workgroup to ensure supports for survivors is available and easily accessible.

“IDHS recognizes the importance of strengthening prevention and public education efforts and of creating a safety net for survivors,” IDHS Division of Family and Community Services Director Tim Verry said. “We will continue to work with the Illinois State Police, State and local organizations, and experts in the field through the joint human trafficking workgroup to identify gaps in existing services, champion needed policy changes, and to improve Illinois’ response to human trafficking.”

If you suspect someone you know is facing Human Trafficking you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by visiting their website, calling 1-888-373-7888, or texting 233733. You can also email State Police at ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov.