Illinois Pork Producers donate 2 tons of pork products to Eastern Illinois Foodbank

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is getting a big food donation.

So big, it’s bout 2 tons worth of pork products.

It’s coming from the Illinois Pork Producers Association. It says that’s proteins some families are struggling to access.

The IPPA adds farmers are passionate about their communities, and they want to help in any way they can.

The gift is also part of the IPPA Pork Power Program.

“The program has since donated over 922,000 pounds of ground pork to food banks and food pantries throughout the State of Illinois, which equals over 3 million servings,” says Casey Thiems, IPPA Marketing Manager, “and it’s all producer-funded and producer-led.”

The EIF says the donation will go a long way for their clients, adding that farmers really do feed world — not just through their crops and fields, but also by giving back to their communities.