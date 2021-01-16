Illinois National Guard deploys troops to monitor protests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is ramping up security for possible riots leading up to Inauguration Day.

The Illinois National Guard deployed 250 troops to monitor protests.

As of 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, only a handful of protestors stood out in front of the Capitol. They were there for what has become a nearly weekly Save Our State protest. No problems have been reported, according to Secretary of State’s office.

Major General Richard Neely, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, echoed the Governor’s message Friday, saying there have been no specific threats made to the Illinois Capitol. Instead, the agencies are reacting to an FBI report from earlier this week about blanket threats made to all 50 state Capitols.

The National Guard will have a visible presence around the Capitol. Major General Neely said the public should feel safe around the city, even after seeing the National Guard in certain areas.