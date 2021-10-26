Illinois Marathon to be held in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon will be held in 2022.

Race weekend is scheduled for April 28-30, 2022 – six months from now. There are several events that people can sign up for, ranging from pre-race events at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center to the races themselves. The races vary in length from youth runs to marathons.

Participants are encouraged to register before Sunday, when registration prices increase.