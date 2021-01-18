Illinois man, charged with kidnapping, caught in Indiana

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Mound Police say one person is behind bars after abducting someone at a Macon, Ill. gas station on Wednesday.

A press release from Police Chief Chad Lamb says it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the P&V Quickstop, 399 E. Andrews St.

Police say when they got to the scene, the suspect was no longer there. Additionally, the release says the initial caller was the victim who had escaped the suspect and went to the Moweaqua Police Department to report it.

Investigators learned that the suspect, identified as Aaron L. Hand, of Macon, was a employee for the gas station.

Chief Lamb says no injuries were reported, but the victim was emotionally distressed.

Indiana State Troopers found Hand in Plainfield, Ind. around 4:45 p.m. Friday, the release says. He was taken into custody and was booked at the Hendricks County Jail in Danville, Ind.

Police say Hand is awaiting extradition on a $1 million bond. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, theft, and car theft, per the release.

Blue Mound Police continue to investigate the kidnapping. They were assisted by Macon County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Moweaqua Police, and Indiana State Police.