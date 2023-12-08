SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is funding nearly $2 million in projects to expand local food networks through a new grant approved by the Illinois legislature. Examples of projects under the grant include animal processing, trucking, food hubs and community kitchens.

The Illinois Stewardship Alliance is working with the Illinois Department of Agriculture for the first year of the grant.

Officials believe while there are farmers with food products ready for broader consumer consumption, many places in the state don’t have the infrastructure needed to get those products to market.

Applicants eligible for the grant include Illinois farms or cooperatives with fewer than 50 employees, similar-sized processing facilities or food businesses, local governments, health care entities and even correctional facilities.

Each project can get up to $150,000. Only one grant is available per applicant, and at least 12 grants will be awarded.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, and officials say funds will be distributed after the proposed projects are considered in March by a committee of local agriculture and food specialists.

“We are excited to partner with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to open new doors of opportunity for dedicated people who share our commitment to a stronger local food network in every part of the state,” Josh Snedden, the Grant Program Coordinator for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, said. “We encourage anyone with a good idea to submit their proposals by Jan. 31 and look forward to reviewing and supporting a great first slate of infrastructure ideas next spring.”

The application, as well as more information, can be found on the grant’s website.