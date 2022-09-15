SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have against COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “I’m proud that millions of Illinoisans have taken advantage of these life-saving vaccines – they have given us the ability to adjust these requirements.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is still directing Illinoisans to get boosted as well as to stay home if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. IDPH has given 1 million rapid tests to school districts for free, and several schools also have a partnership with SHIELD to offer COVID-19 testing.

“It remains our continued goal to address the health risks of COVID-19, but current conditions of the pandemic are different from those of the last two years,” said IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “There are now many tools available for protecting our students, teachers and the general public, including the latest updated bivalent vaccines and effective treatment options for children and adults.”

These new rules go into effect Friday.