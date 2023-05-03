SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State lawmakers are challenging an anti-abortion policy passed by a Central Illinois city.

On Tuesday night, the Danville City Council (with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. serving as the tiebreaker) voted to fine anyone in the city who ships or receives abortion pills like mifepristone. While the ordinance is not in effect, it is already facing legal questions from several state leaders. The version of the ordinance the city passed would only go into effect if a judge ruled it were legal, which could only happen if somebody takes the city council to court in the first place.

Illinois passed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. Part of the law stops local governments in the state from passing any anti-abortion legislation.

Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign), who represents Danville, sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) Wednesday morning to take “swift action”.

“This is a violation of state law, we want to make sure that we’re moving forward appropriately, to make sure health care, women’s health care in particular, are not neglected,” Faraci said.

Raoul sent a letter to Williams Jr. Wednesday, saying the ordinance will never take effect.

“The Reproductive Health Act states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights,” Raoul said. “Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban or to otherwise impose its own restrictions on access to abortion care.”

Danville’s representative, Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) is anti-abortion, but he has concerns about the legal challenges with passing the ordinance.

“My concern is, this is such a contentious issue and we’ve got so much good energy going on in the community right now,” Marron said. “I worry that this is this is going to hurt the community; it’s going to get the community divided, quite frankly.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) also issued a statement Wednesday afternoon also calling the ordinance illegal saying he will “fight for the women of Danville and the surrounding area to ensure they have access to the healthcare they need.”

Illinois Planned Parenthood CEO Jennifer Welch said despite the ordinance, the organization will continue to offer services, like mailing mifepristone, to all Illinois residents, including the ones in Danville.