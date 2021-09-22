Illinois haunted house to be inspected for visitors’ safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) will start inspecting various haunted houses to prepare for a safe spooky season.

“We know people across the state are excited to visit their favorite haunted house again, and we’re going to make sure that night out is safe,” said IDOL Director Michael Kleinik.

Halloween is another busy season for IDOL’s inspectors. Officials said all haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected before operation. Those that are operated by non-profit religious, educational or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from IDOL inspection, but must be checked by local authorities and/or the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“Fire and life safety is the top priority of the OSFM. While people enjoy being scared at haunted houses, they need to be able to safely escape in case of an emergency to avoid a real nightmarish scenario,” said OSFM Marshal Matt Perez.

Along with the inspections, each haunted house needs to run a criminal background check and sex offender registry check for all non-volunteer operators. Visitors are required to follow the mask mandate and the social distancing guideline.

Anyone who wants more information about this can call the Department of Labor at 217-782-9347 or 217-299-5512.