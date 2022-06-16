CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Young football fans in Champaign now have an opportunity to spend an afternoon with Division 1 football players.

Orange and Blue Kids Camp, hosted by Leitzsey Family Foundation, is a free football camp for children ages six to 13. The event will kick off on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zahnd Field.

Founder, Fighting Illini football player Tailon Leitzsey said he uses the camp to give back to children in the community. He started this event last summer when he saw increasing crimes and gun violence among teenagers in Champaign.

“This is something that broke my heart and I wanted to change it, so I decided to use my platform to connect to the community through the game I love, in hopes to inspire and educate at least one child to choose a better path,” Leitzsey said.

The camp welcomed about 200 children last year. Leitzsey said his team is planning for a better experience and expecting a larger turnout this summer. Families can register at Leitzsey Family Foundation’s website.