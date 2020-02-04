Illinois focusing on earthquake preparedness

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms, tornadoes, and floods all can be forecasted in some way, but earthquakes cannot be predicted.

That is why the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is promoting preparedness throughout February. The IEMA referenced the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as proof more knowledge on the disaster is needed, whether you are at home or traveling.

Steve Altaner is a professor at UI and has taught earthquake lessons for 25 years in his Natural Disasters class. 200 years ago, he says Illinois had several earthquakes over a 7.0 magnitude. If that happens again, Altaner says the damage could be catastrophic.

“Anyone of those earthquakes to happen today, there would be massive damage and many, many deaths here in the Midwest,” says Altaner. “One will happen again, it’s just a question of when.”

The nearest fault to Central Illinois is in New Madrid, Missouri. Altaner says the safest place to be during an earthquake is outside, away from buildings. IEMA is preaching drop down, take cover under something, and hold on to it. They are hoping lives could be saved by teaching the lessons in the state.

As part of the preparedness month, IEMA is also starting to register homes and businesses in the world’s largest earthquake drill. It takes place in October. Already 9,000 people from the Midwest have signed up and over 60,000 people around the world have.