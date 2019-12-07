Illinois Farm Bureau to co-host veteran coalition

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Military veterans across the state who wish to pursue a career in food, farming, and agriculture have new opportunities to advance their careers through the establishment of a statewide coalition.

The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois is the 10th chapter of a national non-profit organization that cultivates a new generation of farmers and food leaders.

It develops viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities.

There will be a press conference on December 7 and the presentations during the program will include:

The connection between state coalitions and the national organization, as explained by Farmer Veterans Coalition founder Michael O’Gorman

Coalition goals and hopes for the future

Farmer veteran stories and testimonials

Information on the statewide Homegrown By Heroes program

Recognition of the Illinois Farmer Veteran Coalition Board of Directors and Advisory Board

The Farmer Veterans Coalition was founded by Michael O’Gorman in 2008 and is based in Davis, California.

Since its creation, the organization has entered into milestone agreements with the American Farm Bureau Federation, Farm Credit Council, National Farmers Union and the National AgrAbility Project.

The organization has impacted national farm policy through its work with the United States Department of Agriculture.

It is the nation’s largest group supporting integrating military veterans into agriculture.