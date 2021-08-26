Illinois eviction moratorium extended to mid-September

Signs hang on an apartment building during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

ILLINOIS (WCIA)–Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s eviction moratorium until Sept. 18, two and a half weeks past the previous Sept. 1 expiration date.

The executive order didn’t come with an announcement from the governor’s office. It was re-issued Friday along with 19 other executive order extensions, according to the state’s coronavirus response website.

The extension of the residential eviction moratorium as seen on coronavirus.illinois.gov. Click the picture to see all of the orders that were extended Aug. 20

Evictions can still be filed with the court and initial court hearing dates can be set, as of Aug. 1. However, no trials or eviction orders can be issued until mid-September.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also has a moratorium in effect until Oct. 3. Until Illinois’ order officially lifts, it supersedes any federal mandate. What happens after Sept. 18 is unclear.