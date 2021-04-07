Illinois development board chooses design firm for renovation of State Armory Building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) has selected Tilton, Kelly + Bell as its top choice to head the renovation of the State Armory Building in Springfield.

A press release from the State of Illinois says CDB will oversee the project’s design and construction. It adds $12.2 million was handed out to start their designs and stabilisze the property.

The project will also focus on adaptive re-use of the facility, according to the release. The first phase will inspect and assess existing conditions, provide recommendations for work needed to stop deterioration, and provide construction documentation allowing the work to happen.

“The Armory holds a lot of memories for people, not only those in this community, but beyond,” says Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We are grateful to Governor Pritzker for recognizing that this place is more than a building. Through its restoration and adaptive re-use, the Armory has the potential to reenergize this area of downtown and bring new experiences for generations to come.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he looks forward to the renovation being completed and “to welcoming Illinoisans from every corner back into this unique state treasure.”

“The Capital Development Board envisions various uses for the Illinois State Armory after the restoration of this iconic building,” says CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “This project will maintain the historic character of this beautiful historic facility while renovating it to full working condition.”

“I’m very thankful to know that the State is moving forward with preserving and redeveloping the Springfield Armory. This massive and historic structure has been dormant for my entire tenure as a legislator, and I anticipate seeing it in use once again,” says Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Springfield). “As Vice-Chairperson of the Museums, Art, & Cultural Enhancements Committee, this is precisely the type of project that preserves our past, creates jobs, and enhances our future economic success.”

“The announcement of selection of a design firm for the Illinois State Armory is a development Springfield residents have long waited to hear. This facility holds tremendous potential for the downtown Springfield area, and I eagerly await its future reuse,” says State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield).