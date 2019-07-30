Illinois Congressman at festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (WCIA) — An Illinois Congressman says he and his wife are okay after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski released a statement about their experience: “My wife, Judy, and I were at the Gilroy Garlic Festival during the shooting. The shooter was not far from us as we heard the loud pops which seemed to get closer as we ran.”

He continued to say it was frightening but he was thankful for quick actions from local law enforcement. Three people were killed including a 6-year old boy.