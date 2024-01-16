ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Illinois state elected official is joining the call in pressuring federal drug regulators to lighten up restrictions on marijuana.

Twelve attorney generals, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, signed a letter Friday asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to reschedule marijuana as a Schedule III instead of a Schedule I drug.

The DEA labels drugs in five categories or schedules based on their medical use as well as their potential to develop a dependency. Some drugs currently listed as schedule I include LSD, heroin and ecstasy, while other schedule III drugs include ketamine and anabolic steroids.

State leaders argue that the reclassification would ease up restrictions in the industry and allow business owners in the cannabis industry to take regular tax deductions. In turn, business owners could forge better relationships with public health and law enforcement agencies.

“Illinois is one of several states that have established robust regulatory frameworks for legal cannabis sales,” Raoul said. “State-regulated cannabis industries protect consumers from the dangers of unregulated products and the illicit market. Rescheduling cannabis will remove obstacles for legitimate businesses and allow them to better collaborate with law enforcement and regulators.”

The change would also allow researchers to look at marijuana’s impact on physical and mental health, especially for youth. Federal health authorities also recommended a reclassification last August.

The other attorney generals who signed the letter represent California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Rhode Island.

The full letter to the DEA can be viewed here.

Revenue for recreational marijuana in Illinois hit $1.6 billion for 2023, according to numbers released by the state last week. Recreational-use cannabis has been legal in Illinois since 2020.