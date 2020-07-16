Illinois at 14.6 unemployment rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s unemployment rate dropped by -0.7 percent, bringing the statewide unemployment rate in June to 14.6 percent, the Illinois Department of Employment Security said Thursday.

Non-farm related jobs were up 142,800, IDES reports, calling the statistic a “record monthly increase.”

IDES also reported that May’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the agency first reported: 15.3 percent, actually, versus the 15.2 percent first reported. The state also added only 59,600 jobs that same month, compared to the initial report of 62,000.

The state’s unemployment rate was +3.5 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June, which was 11.1 percent, down -2.2 percentage points from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up +10.6 percentage points from a year ago when it was 4.0 percent, according to a release from IDES.

In June, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality (+58,700), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+40,800) and Education and Health Services (+24,600). The industry sectors with the largest payroll declines were: Government (-19,000), Financial Activities (-1,700) and Mining (-800).

“Today’s report shows that while Illinois has started to see positive indicators of a turnaround in unemployment and a return in jobs, we still have more work to do,” said Michael Negron, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by -598,300 jobs, with losses across all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases were: Leisure and Hospitality (-221,800), Professional and Business Services (-88,100) and Government (-69,000). Illinois nonfarm payrolls were down -9.8 percent over-the-year as compared to the nation’s -8.6 percent over-the-year decline in June.

The number of unemployed workers fell from the prior month, a -2.1 percent decrease to 946,400 but was up +266.3 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was up +2.9 percent over-the-month and +0.7 percent over-the-year. (The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.)