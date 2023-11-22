SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday an additional $25.5 million in funding for the Equitable Energy Future Grants Program to bolster the funding opportunities across the state for communities who historically have lacked access to capital for Illinois’s goal of a carbon-free future.

“Since day one, I have prioritized moving our state into a clean energy future that is equitable in

every facet,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Curbing the devastating effects of climate change

requires decisive action. In Illinois, we are making history with the implementation of the

Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, and The Equitable Energy Future program is a key cornerstone

of that approach.”

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will award the grantees with amounts between $250,000 and $1 million. The agency will accept applications until they run out of funds.

DCEO will be holding technical assistance webinars from 12-1 p.m. on November 30

and December 14 to help any potential applicants. Any interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov if they need application assistance.

“Equity was at the forefront of the passage of the landmark CEJA legislation, and it continues to

be a top priority for DCEO during the implementation process,” said DCEO Director Kristin

Richards. “Through the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program, equity-eligible contractors

have an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the communities that need it the most by

supporting projects that will grow and diversify Illinois’ clean energy ecosystem.”

In order to apply, contractors must be ‘equity eligible people’ or have a non-profit or co-operatives owned by an equity eligible persons, or businesses or non-profits with a proposed project that meets equity building criteria. Equity eligible people including people who formerly incarcerated, people who were formerly in the foster care system, and Illinoisans who live in a environmental justice community.

Lawmakers said the grants support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in historically disadvantaged communities.

“During legislative committee hearings we heard repeatedly that access to capital was one of the main barriers that kept Black and Brown contractors from sharing in the economic benefits of the growing clean energy sector,” Senate Majority Caucus Whip Cristina Castro (D-Elgin) said. “This investment is a major component of CEJA that will help deliver on the promise of equitable jobs in every part of Illinois.”

Some of the programs under the law include the Clean Energy Primes Contractor Accelerator Program, the Illinois Climate Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, and the Energy Transition Barrier Reduction and the Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Initiative Fund Program.

More information on CEJA and its grants can be found on DCEO’s website.