ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Customers of Illinois American Water may see an increase in their water and wastewater bills next year.

The Illinois American Water filed a request on Thursday with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) for adjustment in water and wastewater base rates.

The spokesperson for the Illinois American Water, Karen Cotton, said this is driven primarily by over $1.1 billion in completed or planned investment – $948 million in water system improvements and approximately $204 million in wastewater system improvements – across the state from 2018 through 2023.

According to Cotton, the adjustment would be implemented in 2023, which is about six years since the company’s last base request.

“This is important because it helps to support the quality of water service and wastewater service,” Cotton stated.

If the request is approved in full, the monthly water service bill for the typical residential customer using 3,500 gallons per month with a 5/8-inch meter would increase between $6 and $14 per month, depending on the service area. The typical residential wastewater bill would increase between $7 and $17 per month, depending on the service area. Customers in the Champaign District for water service would see an increase in a monthly bill by about $9.50.

In this rate filling, there is also a request for a low-income discount tariff, Cotton added. If this tariff is approved, it would provide customers who are qualified an approximately 70% decrease in the volumetric charge for both water and wastewater service.

The rate request will undergo extensive public scrutiny by the ICC. This vetting will include numerous data requests and evidentiary hearings. Customers will have an opportunity to provide public comments.

The increased rates proposed are a request only. The ICC will make the final decision regarding the actual rate change. Once a final decision has been made, customers will receive information on the new rates.

For more information on the company’s request, click here.