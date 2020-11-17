Illinois American Water offering ‘H2O Help to Others’ bill assistance program

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water is reminding customers of its customer assistance program, ‘H 2 O Help to Others’ and available payment plans.

“We want to help our customers who are experiencing a hardship,” said Vice President of Operations Elizabeth Matthews. “Financial assistance is available, as are payment plans and an extended moratorium on shutoffs for low-income customers and those experiencing financial hardship. All our customers need to do is give us a call.”

The company is urging people who are struggling with making payments to not hesitate to reach out to them. If they wait until after they get a disconnection notice, they may experience a service interruption.

People can call them at 1-800-422-2782 for more information on the H 2 O Help to Others program, or visit their website. They can also contact the Salvation Army as well.

People can get up to $200 in bill assistance through H 2 O Help to Others. More assistance may be available in extenuating circumstances.

H 2 O Help to Others is not income-based. If you’re income has changed from a job loss, the company again urges you to not hesitate to get in touch.

It can also offer a payment plan of up to two years.