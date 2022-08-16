TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday his office has filed an injunctive order against Kroger and its contractor, SSI Services, for improper asbestos removal.

The Kroger location in Taylorville was sealed by the Illinois EPA earlier this month after a complaint was made materials with asbestos were exiting the removal containment. Investigators also found they were improperly disposing the materials.

“Kroger and SSI Services have jeopardized the public’s health by exposing shoppers and employees to dangerous materials containing asbestos,” Raoul said.

Raoul said he hopes that all asbestos is removed from the building before the store is reopened.