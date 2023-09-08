CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins next week, and the University of Illinois is celebrating with a new art exhibit highlighting the rich history of Mexican culture.

“Mexican Muralism” is hosted at the Illini Union Art Gallery. It displays photos of murals by some of the most famous Mexican painters of the 20th century. They date back as far as the 1920s and go into the 70s.

Sandra Zetina has researched Mexican art for 20 years, and said each photograph represents a significant time in Mexican history. She hopes viewers can learn about the rich culture from each piece.

“It’s a way of comprehending,” Zetina said. “You can be here and try to identify all the people that that’s in there and try to understand what the artist wanted to portray.”

The exhibit will be at the Illini Union Art Gallery through Oct. 1st.