URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The lineup of restaurants and food stops at the University of Illinois’ Illini Union is growing with the addition of Mia Za’s.

The Illini Union announced that a “Mia Za’s Express” will be opening in the Union’s lower-level food court. The new location will specialize in pizza by the slice, but will also offer full pizzas, pastas and more.

The original Campustown Mia Za’s, located at 629 East Green Street, will remain open. The new express location will open in the spring of 2024.

Mia Za’s Express will join the existing Maize Mexican Grill and Thai Fusion restaurants in the Union’s lower-level food court. The first floor of the Union is home to Just Bee Acai, Tropical Smoothie, Starbucks and the Quad Shop.