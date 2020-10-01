Illini to replace fans with fan cutouts for gameday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Illini fans can’t go to Memorial Stadium this year, but they can be there in spirit.

Memorial stadium is looking to fill its seats with cardboard cutouts. They’ll be placed in the East Main stands and Endzones. Coach Lovie Smith says the team is ready regardless of who’s there to watch.

“We’re just pumped up about having the chance to play in our own stadium. For a long period of time it didn’t look like we’d be able to do that,” Smith said. “So any way we can make it feel as normal as possible is a good thing, so we’re looking forward to it, and we’re looking forward to seeing what ends up in the stadium.”

Fans can add a Lovie Smith signature to their cutout for an extra fifty dollars. The money will be donated to the Bobby Roundtree trust to help cover his medical expenses. Fans can purchase their cutouts on Illinois’ Football page at fightingillini.com