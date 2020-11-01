Illini Radio Group hosts Drive Thru Trick or Treating

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Trick-or-treating ended up being very different this year.

Illini Radio Group hosted drive-thru trick-or-treating at the Champaign County Fairgrounds for Halloween. Kids were greeted by 35 different vendors that passed candy out as they drove by. Illini Radio Group said they couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.

“Right now it’s a big event, and its really cool to see all the smiling faces, kids laughing and enjoying it, stormtroopers and Darth Vader, and costumes. All kinds of stuff.” General Manager Brian Green said.

“We’re here to support our local community.” One vendor added. “With what’s been going on with COVID and everything we figured this would be a great way to give back to the community. We’re a new company so we wanted to get our word out too.”

Illini Radio Group says that with the success of this year’s halloween, there’s a strong chance they’ll be back next year for more, regardless of if the pandemic is still a factor.