CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Instead of basketball players in the State Farm Center on Friday, it’s gamers taking the court.

This weekend, the Illini Esports club is hosting its first invitational. Dozens of students who are part of similar clubs at different universities are in town for it.

They’re competing in games like RocketLeague, Super Smash Bros and League of Legends.

It’s not just gamers in on the fun, it’s impacting the community too.

“What we wanted is more so the aspect where it’s ‘hey, your son or your daughter is actually playing’ it’s just like when you’d go to any sort of meet or football or basketball game,” AJ Taylor, the Illini Esports president, said. “You want to go out and support them. That’s the same thing we can kind of see here. Or hey, we want to build up rivalries with Michigan State, which is a classic Big Ten one that we have.”

If you want to see the gamers in action, head to the State Farm Center anytime between Friday and Sunday. It’s 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free to get in.