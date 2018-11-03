Illini Chabad: 'We're standing together'

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Members of the Jewish community have rallied together to show their strength.

The Illni Chabad is all about finding the light through the darkness.

"We're going to come out stronger than what we were," says Ilana Goldmeier.

While the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting wasn't discussed at Friday's Shabbat, it was still on the minds of everyone there.

The students don't want to shy away from talking about what happened.

"The most important things is just to make sure everybody knows what happened and know that anti-Semitism is still prevalent and exists," says Emery Perl.

The group says they've had support from many during this time.

"You see that people feel for us and like I said that we're on a new page of history where they're with us and not against us," says Daniel Raab.

They've stuck together and talked with each other to work out their feelings.

"We're all connected in a way we all understand that each other is going through and you're not alone through this and everyone is feeling the same way you are and it'll be ok," states Goldmeier.

They're encouraging others Jews not to feel defeated by the synagogue attack.

"They should come to Shabbat services, they should wave their Israeli flag, wear their kepah, wrap Tefillin. They shouldn't be ashamed of who we are. They should be proud of who we are," states Raab.

While they combat this attack here in the U.S., they say there's still a huge battle to combat overseas as well.

