CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Chabad on the University of Illinois’ campus drove up to Highland Park this evening to show their support for the community after a deadly mass shooting at the town’s Independence Day parade.

The group attended a vigil and then hosted a smaller one for U of I alumni, students, parents and friends.

“I encourage everybody in the C-U area, in the Chicagoland area, wherever you may live; the best response to negative is positive,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel. “Don’t let it get to you. Of course, you can be in pain, and you should feel your pain. You should experience every step of it, but don’t live in it.”

Tiechtel felt that togetherness is the most important thing people can offer each other during this time.