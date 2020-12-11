Illini Chabad hosts Drive-In Hanukkah celebration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Every year, Illini Chabad kicks off the first day of Hanukkah with an outdoor celebration. This year they decided to get creative to celebrate gathering in a safe way.

It decided to host a Hanukkah themed drive-in celebration. Cars lined up outside of the Champaign Public Library to light a menorah and enjoy music. The rabbi says even though it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the pandemic — overcoming adversity to express joy, pride and happiness is exactly what Hanukkah is about.

On Sunday, Chabad will continue the celebration with a live-streamed menorah lighting with the University President and Chancellor. They’ll have other virtual events on their Facebook page throughout the celebration.