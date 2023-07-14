CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The athletics department at the University of Illinois is opening up Memorial Stadium later this summer for a movie night, and the community gets to choose the movie.

The department is partnering with Busey Bank again to feature a “FamILLy friendly” movie on the stadium’s video board. The movie will be shown on Saturday Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

However, the department doesn’t know yet what movie will be shown. That will be decided by an online community vote on the following four options:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Little Mermaid (2023 live action)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on July 28.

The event will be free to attend, and parking will be available in Lot 31, located west of Memorial Stadium. Fans will be allowed to bring food and nonalcoholic beverages into the stadium, but chairs will not be allowed on the field.