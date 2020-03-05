Illegal immigrant felon indicted for re-entry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Mexico has been indicted by a federal grand jury on illegally re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.

Authorities say 37-year old Javier Alva-Cuella was deported in September and December last year after being convicted of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Muscogee County, Ga.

Officials arrested Alva-Cuella in Morgan County, Ill., last month and he is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals. If convicted, Alva-Cuella faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20-years for illegal re-entry following deportation with a prior qualifying conviction.