IL EPA hosting household hazardous waste collection event at Market Place Mall

UPDATE: Registration for the event has been filled.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If there are a few containers of used motor oil collecting dust in your garage, here’s an opportunity to get some housecleaning done just in time for Spring.

State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is announcing a household hazardous waste collection event is being organized by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the Market Place Mall Shopping center, 2000 N. Neil St.

Residents from Champaign County can attend the event. It will be held at the Market Place Shopping Center, located at 2000 North Neil St. in Champaign.

“This collection event is a great way to dispose of old, unused hazardous products in a safe and responsible way,” Bennett says. “Residents can bring items like paint thinner and pesticides to dispose of and free up space in their home.”

People are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

To ensure the waste can be safely transported, people are asked to:

Pack household hazardous waste items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

Place any boxes of household hazardous waste in the empty trunk of their vehicles, away from passengers during transport.

Remain in their vehicles at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the household hazardous waste from the vehicle.

From the press release:

“Each year, the Illinois EPA coordinates with local municipalities to conduct one-day collection events providing no-cost household hazardous waste disposal services to residents. The first of these collections began in November 1989. Since then, over 401,350 households have participated in 449 events, with more than 78,100 drums of material collected.“



The event requires pre-registration. You can pre-register online or contact Susan Monte at 217-819-4127 with questions or for additional information.