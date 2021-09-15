IHDA rental assistance applications closed; Review process continues for 25,000 renters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The period to apply for the state’s pandemic rental assistance program was closed a couple of months ago, but about 25,000 applications are still awaiting review.

So, when will the money get into the hands of renters who need it?

The end of the month is the goal according to Rodrigo Carrillo, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Response for the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Carillo added all of the applications sent in by landlords have been completed. He said about 70,000 applications were reviewed and 59% (about 41,000) of those were approved. Money has since been sent out to cover rent back-payments through August.

IHDA is now turning to the tenant applications. Renters are eligible for aid through September, according to Carillo. He said that’s why the state agency set its own deadline for those at the end of the month. Payments will be made in a lump sum then.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium could be extended again as it has been each month for over a year, but as of now, it’s set to end on Sept. 18.

So, what if those payments don’t get to their landlords until Sept. 30?

“We have been in meetings with circuit courts and I believe that circuit courts know that there is an application process, and they’re able to check the status of an application,” Carillo assured.

“So if someone comes to court and says, ‘I’ve applied for rental assistance,’ then they’re able to check that status right then and there.”

As of Wednesday, more than $300 million out of an allotted $500 million have gone out the door. Carillo said if an application met the federal requirements, it was approved.

There is another round of funding coming. $660 million was given to the state for rental assistance and about $400 million of that will be managed by IHDA.

We reported this about a month ago. Now in September, Carillo said the new program is still in the design phase and an opening date will be set in the fall.