CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fire Service Institute is passing out a donation of nearly 15,000 isolation gowns.

Fire Dex is the manufacturer of the gowns. They provide personal protective equipment for first responders such as HAZMAT teams, fire departments and ER staff. IFSI is giving the gowns to Carle Health and MABAS Illinois, a group that supplies hazmat and fire departments.

What makes the gowns different is they can be washed and reused. Carle Health emergency department manager Michael Schulze said it’s essential to have access to this type of equipment.

“Having this PPE donation allows us to do what we do best and that allows us to provide high quality care while keeping our team members safe,” Schulze said.

The donations to both organizations total more than $500,000.