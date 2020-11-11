IEA: COVID-19 prompting teachers to rethink career choices

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state’s largest teacher’s union, the Illinois Education Association (IEA), announced Wednesday that a poll of its membership showed one-third are considering leaving the profession, amid an already existing teacher shortage, over concerns of safety and stress.

“This should sound the alarm for every person in Illinois who values our children and their education. We are already in the middle of a teacher shortage. Teacher retirements are at their highest rate in five years, and others are considering switching careers,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said in a release. “We need to figure out how to keep our talented people in education. And we think the best way to do that is by asking local health departments to intervene when school boards and/or administrations aren’t keeping their students and staff safe.”

IEA polled more than 1,300 members the week of Oct. 19 to ask about several issues, including their experiences with the start of the school year:

When asked the question: “Thinking about this year and everything that has come along with it, how has this experience affected your plans to be an educator or teacher?” The most common responses were: “Don’t want to be a teacher anymore” – 12% “Considering early retirement” – 10% “It made me re-evaluate my career path” – 13%



Griffin said the 1,300 members represented a “scientific” selection of IEA’s membership, aimed at representing the entire group.

Additional survey questions illustrated the stress many educators are feeling due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

When asked to compare their workload between this fall and last: 76% said this year’s workload was either somewhat, or much heavier, than last.

And, when asked to select from a list of descriptions that apply to them: 66% said “I have been more burned out more than usual this year.”

The percentage of educators who said they were aware of their school district’s policy on the five required safety policies in schools falls short in several categories: face coverings – 98% social distancing – 90% adequate cleaning supplies – 79% formal cleaning schedules – 74% and provided appropriate PPE for staff – 62%

And, when asked how likely educators felt it would be for schools to reopen safely for full in-person learning for all students next semester: 69% felt it was either “not very” or “not at all likely.”



“We are not against in-person learning, we are against unsafe learning. Based on metrics alone, in 75 of Illinois’ 102 counties, and Chicago, there is evidence of significant community spread,” Griffin said. What’s happening now is many districts aren’t following their own plans or, they aren’t following the state’s guidance. And, in some places, it seems local health departments and school districts are not coordinating strategies as outlined in state guidance. Or, boards of education are ignoring school leaders’ advice. If schools don’t make changes, local union leaders will report these issues to local health departments. If that doesn’t work, we’ll determine our own steps.”

The IEA represents 135,000 teachers, classroom aides, paraprofessionals, janitorial staff, school secretaries, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school nurses, social workers, grounds crews and many other school employees in districts across the state of Illinois.