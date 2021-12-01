IDVA commemorates the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) and the Elk Lodge 158 will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7.

Officials said the event will have a program featuring the symbolic wreath-laying ceremony by the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. It will start at 11 a.m.

“We commemorate this day with the Sons and Daughters of the survivors of Pearl Harbor to remember their parent’s service to our county and the tremendous burden that followed them throughout their lives having witnessed the attack and bravely defended our nation,” said IDVA Acting Director Terry Prince.

“Pearl Harbor was a transformative day that changed the course of our country,” said Bobby Edwards, past Exalted Ruler Springfield Elk’s Lodge Post #158, Americanism Chairman.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Station upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu at 7:55 AM on Sunday, December 7, 1941. This attack resulted in the loss of 2,403 lives and led to the United States’ formal entry into World War II.

The commemoration will take place at 409 East Lake Shore Drive.