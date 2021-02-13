IDPH: Vaccine needed for second doses will outnumber first doses in coming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, February 15, local health departments and other COVID-19 vaccine providers will begin to receive larger shares of second doses to accommodate a greater number of second doses coming due.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said providers will receive a smaller share of first doses during that time, blaming limited federal shipments of the vaccine to the state. IDPH predicted allocations of first doses can once again increase in March.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be up to 95% effective. The second doses of the Moderna need to be scheduled for administration roughly three weeks after the first dose. The window for the Pfizer vaccine should be roughly four weeks apart.

IDPH said it has communicated with local health departments and providers about the change in allocations through electronic notifications, individual planning calls and webinars.

A total of doses of 2,125,375 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575. A total of 1,724,187 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 238,075 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,384 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. On Friday, 79,704 doses were administered.