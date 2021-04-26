IDPH reports 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Monday, as well as 10 additional deaths.

State health officials say one person from central Illinois has died: a Peoria County man in his 80s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,323,170 COVID-19 cases and 21,836 deaths associated with the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 49,236 tested specimens for a total of 22,318,791. As of Sunday night, 2,083 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 19-25 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,860,975 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses. On Sunday, 50,512 doses were reported administered in Illinois.