SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s public health agency is asking more healthcare facilities to increase their mitigation efforts to respiratory viruses.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials are asking places like hospitals and long-term care facilities to ramp up precautions on Thursday after noting half of Illinois’ counties are at a medium or high level for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Health officials also report RSV cases are causing a heavy burden for pediatric hospitalizations across the state.

“With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “We are most concerned with healthcare facilities in counties with elevated respiratory virus transmission and hospitalization levels and recommend masking in patient care areas, especially in emergency departments and areas caring for patients who are immunocompromised.”

The guidance asks hospitals and long-term care facilities to implement masking requirements if they are located in counties which are rated to have high levels of hospitalizations. Hospitals are also asked to screen staff and visitors for symptoms, remind patients of hand washing and coughing etiquette, and potentially defer people experiencing respiratory virus for non-urgent visits or change them to telehealth services.

More than 1,220 people were reported to IDPH for new hospitalizations this week, an increase of 22% since last week. Now 10 counties in west-central Illinois have reached the threshold of more than 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population for a high hospitalization rate. An additional 41 are rated at a medium level for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week, with between 10 and 20 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000.

IDPH recently released a surveillance dashboard to track the spread of infectious respiratory diseases of RSV, the flu and COVID-19. The dashboard supplements a national one launched by the CDC in the fall. Both dashboards will be updated weekly.

To prevent the spread of respiratory viruses and other diseases, public health officials remind people to make sure their homes have proper ventilation, practice good hand hygiene, and cover their coughs and sneezes. Anyone who is feeling under the weather is also asked to get tested and stay at home.

IDPH also recommends getting flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines if eligible ahead of the holidays. The Bridge Access Program and the Vaccines for Children Program can cover COVID-19 vaccines for eligible uninsured or under-insured people.

Illinoisans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can access no cost-share telehealth services with SIU School of Medicine Covid Test to Treat services or the NIH Test to Treat line .

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services created an one-stop website for information on masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources across the country.