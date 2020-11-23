IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Units set up in central Illinois

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will have their Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit at several locations around central Illinois.

Some of those sites are in Logan, Macon, Sangamon and Vermilion counties. IDPH officials said anyone can get tested, regardless of their immigration status or if they have symptoms. Testing will be conducted using a nasal swab.

Mobile testing will be set up at the following locations:

Logan County Nov. 29 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Logan County Health Department Sangamon County Nov. 23 & 28-29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Sangamon County Health Department Macon County Nov. 23-25 & 27-29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Decatur Civic Center Vermilion County Nov. 27 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Vermilion County Health Department Jersey County Nov. 24-25 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Jersey County Health Department Greene County Nov. 23 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Carrollton High School

Testing is free. While insurance is not required, IDPH said those getting tested should bring their insurance cards with them.

For more information on mobile testing sites, click here.