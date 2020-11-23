IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Units set up in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will have their Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit at several locations around central Illinois.
Some of those sites are in Logan, Macon, Sangamon and Vermilion counties. IDPH officials said anyone can get tested, regardless of their immigration status or if they have symptoms. Testing will be conducted using a nasal swab.
Mobile testing will be set up at the following locations:
|Logan County
|Nov. 29 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Logan County Health Department
|Sangamon County
|Nov. 23 & 28-29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Sangamon County Health Department
|Macon County
|Nov. 23-25 & 27-29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Decatur Civic Center
|Vermilion County
|Nov. 27 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Vermilion County Health Department
|Jersey County
|Nov. 24-25 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Jersey County Health Department
|Greene County
|Nov. 23 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
|Carrollton High School
Testing is free. While insurance is not required, IDPH said those getting tested should bring their insurance cards with them.
For more information on mobile testing sites, click here.