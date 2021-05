A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 2,049 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Public Health Officials Announce 2,049 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/c21IN5RJaF — IDPH (@IDPH) May 3, 2021

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,341,777 cases, including 22,047 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last night.