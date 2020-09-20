IDPH: 14 deaths, 1,402 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Macon County residents who were COVID-positive have died since Saturday, according to the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IPDH).

In a Sunday press release, IDPH reported 1,402 new cases of coronavirus, in addition to 14 deaths.

In Macon County, a woman and two men have died. One man was in his 60s, and the other was in his 70s. The woman was in her 70s.

“Please give their family and friends respect as they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” said the Macon County Health Department.

A woman in her 70s also died in Douglas County. In Cook County, five deaths were reported.

One death each was announced in the counties of Greene, Lake, Perry, Whiteside, and Woodford.

IDPH has reported 274,258 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as well as 8,450 deaths. The positivity rate for Sept. 13-19 was 3.5%.

Over the last 24 hours, laboratories tested 48,011 specimens. A total of 5,105,153 tests have been conducted.

As of Saturday night, 1,417 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 357 were in intensive care units and 151 were using ventilators.

IDPH reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths separately on its website. Click here to view that data.