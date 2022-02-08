SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will host the 2022 Summit for Success on Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Officials said this is a one-day virtual workshop geared toward providing female- and minority-owned businesses with opportunities to make connections and develop skills to grow their business by participating in the department’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

“Helping grow and diversify businesses that want to work with IDOT benefits not just the businesses themselves, but the entire state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “In any industry, competition is essential for getting a good product at a fair price. By providing more businesses with the resources they need to succeed, we are ensuring our projects are as competitive as possible. I encourage anyone interested in doing business with IDOT to attend these workshops and learn more about the assistance we provide.”

According to officials, workshop topics will include corporate tax filing strategies, obtaining timely compensation and sharing details on a proposed bridge bundling initiative.

For registration information and other event details, click here. Anyone with questions can contact IDOT’s Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at (217) 782-5490.