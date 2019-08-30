IDOT suspends construction for “non-emergency lanes”

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said today it’s suspending construction over the weekend for “non-emergency lanes.”

The reason is to make way for the expected traffic on highways for Labor Day. But people in Champaign County may not see a difference. There are four areas that will remain under construction and closed.

They are Interstate 74 between Saint Joseph and Fithian, the Prospect Avenue bridge over Interstate 74, the Bradley Avenue bridge over Interstate 57, and Prospect Avenue between Curtis and Windsor.

While other work areas in the state will open up, Champaign County will continue to see orange. IDOT says it was not possible to open those construction areas, meaning holiday traffic will have to make due. One person, who has seen Prospect Avenue construction at it’s worst, says drivers can be more aggressive in that area.

“Once it’s their turn to go, they know they have to wait,” said Urbana resident Kristin Davis. “They drive a little more reckless than they would normally and it is a little bit scary, you know? But you just need to be patient and take your time and be safe.”

The suspension went into effect Friday at three p.m. Those non-emergency lanes around the state will remain open until midnight on Tuesday.