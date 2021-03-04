IDOT spending $5.3M on replacing Tilton Road bridge

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Wednesday that the Tilton Road bridge is being rebuilt.

It’s a $5.3 million project that was packaged in the Rebuild Illinois project.

The Tilton Road bridge crosses I-74 just west of the Georgetown Road interchange, south of Danville.

IDOT says work is expected to start Saturday, March 6, and finish up by the end of November, weather permitting.

Part of the work includes sporadic lane closures on I-74 and completely shutting down Tilton Road.

IDOT says drivers should expect delays and plan for extra time when traveling through this area. It adds people should take an alternative route when possible.

IDOT is also urging drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, and be on alert for workers and equipment.

It also asking people to not use their cell phones when driving.