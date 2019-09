ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IDOT is looking for people to apply to its Snowbird program. Qualified, temporary snowplow drivers are hired annually to help remove snow-and-ice around the state.

Candidates will be chosen based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Requirements:

Commercial driver’s license

Pass criminal background check

Pass physical

Pass vision test

Pass drug & alcohol screening

