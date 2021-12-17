IDOT seeks public feedback on state’s transportation system

FILE – In this March 31, 2021,photo, traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago. Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It’s one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is asking for feedback on the state’s transportation system and travel habits through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey.

Officials said the survey is available online until Jan. 7 by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

“While Illinois enjoys a world-class transportation system, we are always striving to improve. Feedback from you always helps inform our efforts,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Understanding travel behaviors, habits and opinions helps us provide the best service possible. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey so that we can best meet your transportation needs.”

According to officials, the annual survey, conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and behaviors. Questions also ask travelers about any changes in their travel habits due to the pandemic, transportation funding, safe driving practices and use of IDOT facilities.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2020 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.