IDOT planning road closure for bridge repairs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the Business U.S. Route 51 flyover and the Riley Road overpass for U.S. 51 south of Decatur will shut down the week of Monday, Oct. 5.

An IDOT press release says the road closures are necessary for the replacement of expansion joints and parapets. IDOT says the work will extend the service life of these bridges.

A detour for the northbound Business U.S. 51 flyover will utilize U.S. 51 to the Business 51 interchange north of Elwin. A detour for Riley Road will also be posted.

IDOT says it expects the work to last about two months, weather permitting.

The department added drivers should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through this area. It asked drivers to avoid the work area and take alternative routes when feasible.

It also asked drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, to obey the speed limits, refrain from using cell phones, and be on alert for workers and equipment.

The work is part of the Rebuild Illinois program, which is investing $33.2 billion in all modes of transportation.